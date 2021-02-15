London Grime Artist Mr. Mitch Lines Up Next Album 'Lazy' LP will be released on Gobstopper Records on March 5.

Mr. Mitch will release Lazy, his new album, next month.

Lazy is the first album that the London grime producer has released since 2017’s Devout on Planet Mu. Unlike its title, the album showcases the diversity and care that Mr. Mitch, real name Miles Mitchell, presents in his music, as seen on Devout. We’re told to expect a “reflection of the different situations” he finds himself in when producing, in between running Gobstopper Records, raising three children, and having a full-time job.

The label describes Lazy as a “compelling collection of 11 songs,” that provides “a glimpse into Mr. Mitch’s musical output whilst in those infrequent spaces of time.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Mr. Mitch has shared “Did We Say Goodbye,” which is a love letter to our favourite lost pastime: nightlife. Mitchell asked fans, friends, and followers to send him the things they missed most about clubs, and the results are moving and joyous.

The album includes art by New York artist Obi Agwam.

Tracklisting

01. Black Majik

02. Did We Say Goodbye

03. Make Time feat. Duval Timothy

04. In The Hills

05. Lazy feat. Manga Saint Hilare

06. Proud feat. miles

07. What They Want

08. Moving Up

09. Burn Down IDM

10. Sleep feat. Social State

11. Daydream Of You

Lazy LP will be released on Gobstopper Records on March 5. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Did We Say Goodbye” in full below.