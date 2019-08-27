London Jazz Experimentalists Ill Considered Drop New Album 'Ill Considered 8' is available now.

London jazz experimentalists Ill Considered have shared a new album, Ill Considered 8.

Bringing together an assortment of aggressive jazz fusion and avant-garde free form jams, the new music was recorded live during the group’s tour in the fall of 2018. The band across Ill Considered 8 consists of Idris Rahman (saxophone/fx), Leon Brichard (electric bass), Emre Ramazanoglu (drums/engineering), and Satin Singh (percussion).

Ill Considered 8 follows the release of Ill Considered 7—An Ill Considered Christmas, a collection of Christmas music interpreted in an entirely new context. Since September 2017, the group have released 10 albums of original music and interpolations, selling out the vinyl prints for each release every few months. The limited-edition green and orange prints of Ill Considered 8 have sold out, but order options for the black version are still available HERE. Stream the album in full below.

Like previous albums in their catalog, the artwork was painted and digitized by Vincent De Boer.

Tracklisting

01. Covertly

02. Pork And Pickles

03. Sunday Morning

04. Take Your Love Back Home

05. Loosing Tracks Of Objectives

06. Liquid Science

07. Sorry To Hear Your Parcel Didn’t Arrive