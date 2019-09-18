London Producer Joe Hertz Releases All-Female Remix Package of New Single 'One Sided Remixes' is out now.

Joe Hertz has released an all-female remix package of his single “One Sided” ft. Kaleem Taylor.

The three remixers are Emmavie, Chloe Martini, and LCYTN.

Emmavie is a self-taught singer-songwriter, producer, and DJ from London. Specialising in what she describes as “limitless, soulful, future R&B,” her music is an amalgamation of ’90s R&B influences and her love for digital audio experimentation.

Chloe Martini has previously worked on remixes for Janelle Monae and Sinead Hartnett too. She was also recently picked to work with Kaytranada in Montreal as part of the RBMA project.

LCYTN is a Burmese-born, London-bred singer song-writer, producer and DJ named Lucy Tun.

Hertz released “One Sided” earlier this year before embarking on a sold-out Asia tour. Having grown up around iconic clubbing figures, (his father is the inimitable Pete Tong), Hertz enjoyed DJing from an early age, sneaking into Fabric to take in jungle and drum & bass raves as a teenager.

One Sided Remixes is out now, with a stream available below.