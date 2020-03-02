South Africa’s Gilberto Arrives on Default Position’s New Label Compilation 'Default Position Associates Vol 1.' is out digitally on March 20.

Default Position will release its first various artist compilation later this month.

Default Position, launched in London in 2013, has released the work of a “beautiful collective of artists,” including Sebastian Mullaert, Terry Francis, and El Choop, and the Default Position Associates Vol. 1 compilation aims to bring them together under one release. Mullaert and El Choop both feature, as do a number of lesser-known names who fit in with the label’s deep electronic sounds.

One such name is Gilberto, an emerging artist from Johannesburg, South Africa, who makes his first ever release with “Importance.” In support of the compilation, we’re streaming the track in full below.

Across the compilation, you will hear a broad cross-section of emotive dance music, from classic dub techno, through to deep house and downbeat electronica, crafted by some of the label’s closest.

Tracklisting



01. Altone “Floating Fog”

02. Joseph S Joyce “Tokyo Walking”EL

03. Charlie Thorstenson “February”

04. Sebastian Mullaert “Samunnati” (Wa Wu We Dub)

05. Monophona “Shades of Grey” (Chook Rework)

06. Zirni “Ode”

07. Skwirl “Ossa”

08. Gilberto “Importance”

09. Vidno “Launch”

10. Deepcut “Absence”

11. El Choop & Tim Gee “Mitchell’s Fold”

12. Daniel[i] “Lutkeni”

Default Position Associates Vol 1. is out digitally on March 20. You can read more about it here, where pre-order is also available.