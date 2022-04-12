London’s ELLES Announces Debut Album with Dreamy Single 'Anthem' is available now, with the full album scheduled to land on May 27.

ELLES has shared “Anthem,” the first track taken from her forthcoming debut album.

ELLES, real name Eleanor Pinfold, is a DJ-producer from London with releases on Naive, Naivety, and Dark Entries. She is a resident on Rinse FM with a show that focuses on spotlighting female, non-binary, and queer talent. In DJing as in production, her influences are eclectic and far-ranging from pop, experimental, and ambient to post-punk, UK garage, and acid. You can read more about her in her XLR8R podcast here.

A Celebration of the Euphoria of Life will be the first album on Naive, and it’ll mark the fifth anniversary of the Lisbon label.

Written as a “love letter” to clubbing, the lyrics in “Anthem” take us through impressionist scenes of club abandonment. Glacial synths and dreamy vocal detailing make for the perfect backdrop for serotonin-glazed ecstatic pianos and slick house rhythms to come in and lift the song.

“Anthem is a track about details that linger and visions in the smoke and strobe,” ELLES tells XLR8R. “It’s about healing, finding hope, and the space that music and clubs can provide for processing it all.”

In 2019, ELLES released her debut solo EP, emo_ecstasy_everything, on Naive sub-label Naivety. Then, 2020 saw the release of Summers of Love, a four-track EP of garage-tinged club moments, on Naive.

Tracklisting

01. Anthem

“Anthem” is available now, with the full album scheduled to land on May 27.