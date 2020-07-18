London’s Ossie Welcomes Ki Pharaoh to SuperCali 'Steak & Eggs' EP is available digitally now.

Ossie has signed Ki Pharaoh to his SuperCali label.

Ossie, real name Ossie Aneke, is a London-based artist, with releases on Hyperdub, Madhouse, Exploited, Wolf Music, and Brownswood Recordings. “Wires,” his 2018 track, was shortlisted for for Track of the Year by Gilles Peterson.

Aneke launched SuperCali in 2016 with his In A House EP, and he returned to the label last year with To Make You Smile, with its hypnotic percussion and steel-pan laced melodies.

The label’s fourth release comes from Ki Pharaoh, an outsider to the label, with Steak & Eggs. The three-tracker closes with a thumping Ossie remix. We can expect more from Ki Pharaoh on the label soon.

Tracklisting



01. Steak

02. Eggs

03. Steak (Ossie Remix)

Steak & Eggs EP is available digitally now, with a stream below.

<a href="http://ossieonline.bandcamp.com/album/ki-pharaoh-steak-eggs-ep-cali004">Ki Pharaoh – Steak & Eggs EP [CALI004] by Ki Pharaoh</a>