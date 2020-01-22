London’s Re-Textured Festival Details 2020 Lineup and Schedule This year's edition takes place April 2 to 5 at various venues across London.

London’s Re-Textured Festival has locked in its plans for its upcoming 2020 edition, taking place from April 2 to 5 at various sites across the city.

Scheduled are A/V sets from Afrodeutsche, Vessel & Pedro Maia, and Alessandro Cortini; live shows from Christoph De Babalon, Coucou Chloe, and rRoxymore; and DJ sets from Lotic and Bambounou. Additionally, there will be the world premieres of Manuel Göttsching presents “New Age Of Earth” and Rødhåd’s live show, among much more.

As with last year’s edition, the event has pledged a 50/50 gender balance for the lineup and will continue to do so moving forward.

Re-Textured explores the relationship between modernist and industrial architecture, experimental music, and the visual arts. Compressor House located in Royal Albert Dock, part of London’s Royal Docks, a fittingly industrial setting, joins the festival’s locations, which already include BFI, Tobacco Dock, Southbank Centre, Oval Space, E1 London, Village Underground, and the Barbican Centre.

More information on the event can be found here, where you can also purchase tickets and check out the full lineup and schedule. Meanwhile, read Sam Davies’ review of the inaugural 2019 edition here.