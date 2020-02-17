London’s Undersound Releases New EP From Leite Dos Santos 'Esoteric' EP is out now on vinyl only.

London label Undersound has put out a new release from Leite Dos Santos, whose identity remains undisclosed.

Undersound Recordings was born in 2015 as an offshoot of its namesake event series. The label follows the party’s ethos by showcasing a mix of young and upcoming artists as well as more established figures. Nicola Kazimir and Etienne are among the more experienced names to have released there.

For the label’s 14th release, the elusive Leite Dos Santos presents four tracks fusing old and new school electro sounds, all tied together by emotional melodies and undertones. All club-ready, and with a wicked groove throughout.

Tracklisting



A1. Codex Alexandrinus

A2. Texto Sagrado

B1. Tanakh

B2. A Cidade Santa

Esoteric EP is out now on vinyl. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below.