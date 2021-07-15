Lone to Release First Album in Five Years 'Always Inside Your Head' LP is scheduled for October 1 release.

Matt Cutler, better known as Lone, will release a new album in October.

Always Inside Your Head is the British artist’s eighth album, and the first in five years. It marks two major changes, with both a new label, Greco-Roman, and a new approach; it features vocals for the first time, courtesy of Morgane Diet.

We’re told that the album exists “somewhere between trip-hop, ’90s Warp, intelligent drum & bass, and ambient house.” The two main influences behind it are Cocteau Twins and My Bloody Valentine. “I wanted to approach a range of different styles, but attack them from their angle in a way, so for example on ‘Inlove2’ I tried to imagine what a Balearic / acid house tune might sound like if it were produced by Kevin Shields”, Cutler tells XLR8R.

Although the album is rooted in club culture, Cutler leans towards a song-based sound, with several tracks edging towards the same crossover space as the ’90s hits which inspired him to make music, particularly William Orbit’s production on Madonna’s “Frozen” and Olive’s “You’re Not Alone.”

Lone’s last studio album came in 2016 with Levitate on R&S Records.

Tracklisting



01. Hidden By Horizons feat. Morgane Diet

02. Realise

03. Echo Paths

04. Visited By Astronauts

05. Inlove2

06. Mouth Of God

07. Akoya feat. Morgane Diet

08. Tree For Tree

09. Undaunted

10. Coming Into Being and Passing Away

Always Inside Your Head LP is scheduled for October 1 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Hidden By Horizons” feat. Morgane Diet and “Coming Into Being and Passing Away” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://lone.bandcamp.com/album/always-inside-your-head">Always Inside Your Head by Lone</a>