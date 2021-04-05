LoneLady Teases New Material with Warp Single '(There Is) No Logic' is available now on Warp.

Photo: Alex Hurst

Julie Campbell has released a new single as LoneLady, titled (There Is) No Logic.

(There Is) No Logic is Campbell’s first release since the Cries And Whispers single, which landed in 2019 on Warp. Switching out her guitar for sequencers, synths, and samples, she created a playful, punchy take on electro with dark but humorous lyrics inspired by “Memento Mori” paintings, a medieval art style that served as a symbolic representation of the inevitability of death.

“It just really encapsulates so many cool electro sounds and even some R&B vocal stylings,” Campbell tells XLR8R. “It was fun sampling ‘do’ and ‘dah’ vocals and running them through the sequencer to get that choppy-collaged effect, definitely a Cabaret Voltaire influence there. The technology gods were happy that day and it all came together in a really fresh and immediate way.”

Born and bred in Manchester, Campbell started making post-punk-inspired recordings while completing a Fine Art Degree. She’s released two albums on Warp, namely’s 2010’s Nerve Up and 2015’s Hinterland, exhibiting electronic and funk influences. We’re told that the single is a sign of the “creative engine igniting once again,” so expect new music soon.

Tracklisting



01. (There Is) No Logic

(There Is) No Logic is available now on Warp. You can stream a lyric video below.