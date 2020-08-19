Long Beach Lyricist and Producer Zeroh Drops New Single on Leaving Records 'HEYOKA' follows on from his debut album, 'BLQLYTE.'

Leaving Records has released a pensive and affecting new single by Long Beach’s Zeroh.

Out today, the single, “HEYOKA,” follows on from Zeroh’s debut full-length, BLQLYTE, which dropped on Leaving in April this year. Much like its album predecessor, “HEYOKA” is an almost beatless cut of psychedelic new jazz, with Zeroh’s singular vocal delivery skipping over frayed samples and heavy soundscapes.

The single lands with a 3D-modelled artwork of black waves by recent XLR8R+ alumni Ashtrejinkins, who also animated the art for the single’s video, which can be streamed in full below.

Tracklisting



01. HEYOKA

You can purchase the single and album via Leaving Records Bandcamp.

Leaving Records also recently released “Just Me and You” (lofi edit), a standout debut outing from San Francisco queer bpoc artist Xyla, which can be streamed below.

