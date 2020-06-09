Los Angeles’ Alexandria Teams Up with Taydex for Third Album, ‘Journey’ 'Journey' LP is available digitally now.

Photo: Andrew Wagman

Alexandria has released Journey, her third album, available now through Text Me Records.

Across nine tracks, the Cincinnati, Ohio native explores themes of love and triumph. Produced in collaboration with Taylor Dexter, real name Taydex, the album marks a period of change that led Alexandria from Atlanta to her new home, Los Angeles. She explains that it’s “unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

“I was starting a new life, and in a new relationship,” she told Bandcamp. “There was a lot of excitement, and a lot of new experiences and opportunities. Working towards what you want in life is truly a journey in itself, and being in a new relationship definitely inspired songs like ‘Trust’ and ‘Off Guard.'”

It’s her first release on the San Francisco’s Text Me, having released her last album, 2017’s Cut Of Cloth, on Awful Records.

Alexandria has been singing from an early age, training at Cincinnati’s School for Creative and Performing Arts. She released her debut album, Rebirth, in 2014, drawing on a toxic relationship while studying at Georgia’s Clark Atlanta University.

Tracklisting



01. Guide Me

02. Trust

03. Off Guard

04. Everything’s Alright

05 Ain’t Polite

06. I Found In You

07. My Love

08. If You Want To

09. La Da Da

Journey LP is available digitally now. You can order over at Bandcamp now, where you can also stream the record.

