Los Angeles’ Dialogue Launches Label with Ada Kaleh EP 'Solace In Repetition' EP will be available as a vinyl-only release in April.

Los Angeles events series Dialogue has announced its own label with a new EP from Ada Kaleh.

The four-track EP, titled Solace In Repetition, includes two originals from Ada Kaleh, alongside remixes from fellow Romanians SIT (the duo of Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia) and Visionquest’s Shaun Reeves. The stripped-back house and techno grooves on the release continue the sound Dialogue has been pushing for years via its event series, which has included partnerships with XLR8R and featured the likes of Sonja Moonear, Binh, Barac, Raresh, and a few appearances from SIT and Shaun Reeves.

Ada Kaleh, real name Iulian Cuculea, is a Bucharest-based DJ-producer. He’s best known for his work on R&S Records and his own Ada Kaleh Romania label.

Tracklisting:

01. Ada Kaleh “Solace In Repetition”

02. Ada Kaleh “Affection Over Reason”

03. Ada Kaleh “Affection Over Reason” (SIT Remix)

04. Ada Kaleh “Affection Over Reason” (Shaun Reeves Remix)

Solace In Repetition EP will be available as a vinyl-only release in April, with snippets of all four cuts streaming below. You can pre-order the release here.