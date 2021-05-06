Los Angeles Funk Musician DāM-FunK is Back with a New Album 'Architecture III' is available now.

DāM-FunK has shared Architecture III, a new album on Gyldezone.

Spanning six instrumental tracks, Architecture III marks the first new music from DāM-FunK, real name Damon Garrett Riddick, since his STFU II EP in 2019. It follows 2016’s Architecture and 2018’s Architecture II as the third instalment of a series that showcases the Los Angeles producer’s signature style of funk, house, and soul. Last year, he released Private Life III under the Garrett moniker.

The album is said to be a “progressive step to the future” and serves as a “good representation” of DāM-FunK’s “ideal fusion of tech-house and electronica.”

DāM-FunK is a California-bred self-taught artist and producer. He has been recording music since he was a young child, and found inspiration from Leon Sylvers III. He released his debut album, Toeachizown, on Stones Throw in 2009. In 2016, he set up Glydezone Recordings, his own label.

Tracklisting



01. Grow

02. Night Kruise

03. Think

04. Feel

05. Sun Gospel

06. Shine

Architecture III is available digitally now.