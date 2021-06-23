Los Angeles’ Gothic Tropic Next on Dome of Doom 'Tang Brain' EP is scheduled for July 9 release.

Photo: Spencer Trent

Wylie Cable’s Dome of Doom will release a new EP from Gothic Tropic, the project of Cecilia Della Peruti.

Peruti is a guitar-wielding Italian artist now based in Los Angeles, California. Tang Brain follows a handful of EPs and her debut LP, Fast or Feast, released in 2017. It was conceptualized during the summer of 2020 and features five songs that traverse pop, electronic, psych, R&B, and indie rock. Features include vocals from Allie X on “Give Me The Love,” and there’s also live drumming from rising artist Robert DeLong across “Made Up Bad” and “OnlyFans,” plus congas on the psych-infused “Please Say Yes” by Toro Y Moi collaborator Brijean.

Gothic Tropic describes the process of creating the EP as “a euphoric state of artistic freedom following a slew of slapstick failures administered by a fascist music industry.”

The limited edition cassette version of Tang Brain will be pressed in a run of 100 units.

Earlier this month, Wylie Cable curated a special edition of XLR8R+, delivering exclusive tracks from CLYDE, Gnome Beats, and QRTR.

Tracklisting



01. Give Me The Love (feat. Allie X)

02. OnlyFans

03. Made Up Bad

04. My Friend

05. Please Say Yes

Tang Brain EP is scheduled for July 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “OnlyFans” in full below, and pre-order here.

