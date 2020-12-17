Los Angeles Jazz Talents Henry Solomon and Logan Kane are Outside World for New Album 'Outside World 2' LP is scheduled for January 26 release.

Henry Solomon and Logan Kane will release Outside World 2, a new album.

Solomon is known for his saxophone work with HAIM, and Logan Kane, a bassist, has shared the stage with acts such as Joel Ross, Jon Bap, and Chris Potter. He released Nope​,​science, his latest solo album, in March.

The pair sit at the forefront of a young and exciting Los Angeles jazz scene, and Outside World 2 is their new collaboration, and their first as Outside World. Their previous collaboration, Outside World, which they released in March 2018, came under their birth names.

Alongside the announcement, the pair have shared “Hits!,” the album’s lead single. It’s an energetic, hyper-pop-meets-jazz exploration in the vein of Flying Lotus and Kneebody. It features Louis Cole on drums and Dennis Hamm on keys, known for their work with Thundercat.

The album launches Good Question, a Brooklyn label that will be focusing on experimental-yet-accessible artists across a range of genres.

Editor’s note: XLR8R discovered Outside World through our portal, and we included them in our list of November submissions.

Tracklisting



01. Sunflower Patch (feat. Paul Cornish & Benjamin Ring)

02. Really Slow Fox (feat. Louis Cole & Dennis Hamm)

0. Absence Mission (feat. Paul Cornish & Benjamin Ring)

04. It Gotta Be Like That (feat. OPEN EYES THE BOY PHOENIX)

05. Hits! (feat. Louis Cole & Dennis Hamm)

06. Interlude (feat. OPEN EYES THE BOY PHOENIX & Civil Bear)

07. Left Behind (feat. Paul Cornish & Benjamin Ring)

08. Great Lengths (feat. Paul Cornish & Benjamin Ring)

09. Keep Your Cool (feat. Louis Cole, Dennis Hamm & Benjamin Ring)

10. Evening Meditation (feat. OPEN EYES THE BOY PHOENIX & Civil Bear)

11. Paul S Groner [Bandcamp Exclusive]

Outside World 2 LP is scheduled for January 26 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Hits” below, and pre-order the album here.

<a href="https://outsidewooorld.bandcamp.com/album/outside-world-2">Outside World 2 by Henry Solomon and Logan Kane</a>