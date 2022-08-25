Los Angeles’ Louis Cole Next on Brainfeeder with New Album 'Quality Over Opinion' LP is scheduled for October 14 release.

Photo: Richard Thompson

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Louis Cole will release a new album on Brainfeeder.

20 tracks deep, Quality Over Opinion was written and produced at Cole’s home studio, though he did invite a handful of close friends to contribute. These include Genevieve Artadi, saxophonist Sam Gendel, pianist Chris Fishman, Nate Wood from the band Kneebody, and guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel.

“This album is a representation of me trying to make the best, most powerful, and listenable music I can,” Cole says. It follows Time, his 2018 album, also on Brainfeeder.

Alongside the announcement, Cole has shared “I’m Tight.” In contrast to “Let It Happen,” released earlier this month, “I’m Tight” is a sleek, laser-focused funk jam, based on an irresistible bassline.

“It comes from me recording about 100 different cells of funk, choosing my favorite ones and quilting them together into a song,” says Cole. “I had to practice the bass part a lot for this one.”

According to Thundercat, Cole is one of Los Angeles’ “greatest musicians.” Though he has a background in jazz, the music he writes bears little resemblance in any pure or classical sense. Instead, his connection to the movement is more conceptual. “The root of jazz is pure freedom…no limits… just what you’re thinking right at that moment,” he says. “A pure blast of limitlessness.”

Tracklisting



01. Quality Over Opinion

02. Dead Inside Shuffle

03. Not Needed Anymore

04. Shallow Laughter

05. Bitches (feat. Sam Gendel)

06. Message (feat. Chris Fishman & Nate Wood)

07. Failing in a Cool Way

08. Disappear

09. I’m Tight

10. True Love

11. Planet X

12. Let Me Snack (feat. Marlon Mackey)

13. Forgetting

14. Park Your Car on my Face

15. Don’t Care (feat. Genevieve Artadi)

16. Laughing in her Sleep

17. Outer Moat Behavior

18. When (feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel)

19. Let it Happen

20. Little Piano

Quality Over Opinion LP is scheduled for October 14 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “I’m Tight” and “Let It Happen” in full below and pre-order here.

