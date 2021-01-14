Los Angeles’ Midnight Sister’s New Album Explores Soul and ’70s Disco 'Painting the Roses' LP is scheduled for January 15 release.

Midnight Sister, the duo of Los Angeles artists Juliana Giraffe and Ari Balouzian, will release Painting The Roses, a new album, via Jagjaguwar.

Painting The Roses is the follow-up to 2017’s Saturn Over Sunset. It’s made of 12 tracks within the pair’s unique style: a blend of Jon Brion film scores, old Hollywood strings, and the kind of disco songs of a ’70s independent film.

Ahead of Friday’s release, they’ve shared four songs: “Satellite,” “Foxes,” “Wednesday Baby,” and “Doctor Says,” which was inspired by Giraffe’s trip to visit family in Argentina.

“Satellite,” streaming below, is the latest in a string of videos sprung from Midnight Sister’s imagination, exploring delusion and the way memory is influenced by perception. The video, shot through a funhouse mirror, finds clarity by embracing distortion.

Balouzian was responsible for scoring the recent documentary “Feels Good Man,” a tale exploring the transformation of “Pepe the Frog” from a college joke to a far-right icon.

Tracklisting



01. Doctor Says

02. Satellite

03. Foxes

04. Sirens

05. Escalators

06. Dearly Departed

07. Tomorrowland

08. My Elevator Song

09. Wednesday Baby

10. Limousine

11. Song For The Trees

12. Painting The Roses

Painting the Roses LP is scheduled for January 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Doctor Says,” “Satellite,” “Foxes,” and “Wednesday Baby” in full below. Pre-order is available here.

