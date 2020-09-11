Los Angeles Multi-Instrumentalist Josh Johnson Unveils Debut Album 'Freedom Exercise' LP is scheduled for October 9 release.

Photo | Robbie Jeffers

Josh Johnson will release Freedom Exercise, his debut album, next month.

Johnson is a Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist who has made a name for himself over the past decade through recording and gigging with Jeff Parker, Kiefer, Makaya McCraven, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Leon Bridges, and Marquis Hill. Relocating from Chicago eight years ago, the transition earned Johnson a weekly spot with Jeff Parker at the Lodge Room in Highland Park. Freedom Exercise is a reflection of the vibrant music that emerged from this residency.

Artists across the album include Aaron Steele on drums/percussion, Anna Butterss on bass, Gregory Uhlmann on guitar, and Josh Johnson on saxophones, mellotron, prophet 6, percussion, synth, ms-20, wurlitzer, flute, bass clarinet, synth bass, and a sampler.

“Asymmetrical but still inviting, Johnson’s compositions spotlight his sensitivity and restraint,” Northern Spy Records, the label behind the release, tells XLR8R.

Tracklisting



01. Nerf Day

02. 856

03. Western Ave

04. Bowed

05. Eclipsing

06. New July

07. False Choice

08. Punk

09. Simple Song

10. Return Recoil

Freedom Exercise LP is scheduled for October 9 release on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “856” and “Western Avenue” via the player below.

<a href="https://joshjohnsonmusic.bandcamp.com/album/freedom-exercise">Freedom Exercise by Josh Johnson</a>