Los Angeles Party Fast At Work Launches Imprint With Debut EP from Carré 'Soft Fascination' lands on March 1.

Today, Los Angeles party Fast At Work launched its label arm with the debut from co-founder and resident Carré.

The EP, titled Soft Fascination, lays out the Fast At Work ethos across five tracks; that is to say, it’s a fast, intricate, and wholly psychedelic exploration of modern bass-focused dance music. Carré delivers three originals on the EP, backed by remixes from longtime Fast At Work allies and party alumni Priori and Black Rave Culture’s James Bangura.

Fast At Work was created by four friends as a way to provide the same transportive experiences of some of the world’s most coveted parties in their own backyard. The party has been operating in the LA underground for two-and-a-half years, acting as “a platform for our crew and community to experience the left-field music we love in uniquely produced environments that exude a sense of DIY creativity,” Carré says.

In its relatively short run, the party has hosted LA debuts and flagship sets by Livwutang, Darwin, Mama Snake, Spekki Webu, AQUARIAN, Ayesha, Priori, Black Rave Culture and more. It also made its London debut this past summer.

The EP, which is set to arrive on March 1, can be pre-ordered here, with clips streaming below.