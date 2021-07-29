Los Angeles Label Peak Oil Welcomes Russian Artist Hoavi 'Invariant' LP is scheduled for October 8 release.

Los Angeles label Peak Oil will release Invariant, a new album from Hoavi.

Hoavi is the alias of Kirill Vasin, a rising artist born in Kineshma who has been living and working on music in St. Petersburg, Russia since 2008. He put out Phobia Airlines on Fauxpas Musik in 2018. While his sound is rooted in early ’90s UK rave, with these eight tracks we can expect “emotive and intricate homages” to “the “slippery nature of genre.” They were intended for pre-pandemic release.

Invariant is the first album that Peak Oil has put out since 2019.



Tracklisting

01. Flay

02. Tessera

03. Dver

04. Dyson Garden

05. Hayabusa

06. Memoryscape

07. Sava

08. Streamline

Invariant LP is scheduled for October 8 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Flay” and “Dver” below, and pre-order here.

<a href="https://peakoil.bandcamp.com/album/invariant">Invariant by Hoavi</a>