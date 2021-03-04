Los Angeles Rapper YUNGMORPHEUS’ New Album is Produced by ewonee 'Thumbing Thru Foliage' LP is scheduled for March 5 release.

YUNGMORPHEUS will release his new album, produced entirely by ewonee, on Bad Taste Records.

YUNGMORPHEUS, real name Colby Campbell, is an American rapper and record producer, originally from Miami but currently based in Los Angeles. He has released music on Leaving Records and Rap Vacation. He released States of Precarity, his first album, in January.

ewonee is an American beat-maker from New York, and he brings a different vibe to the table; expect big, clear arrangements rather than the hazy psychedelia of States of Precarity.

The pair call this album a “call to action of sorts” in a world “rife with distractions, with YUNGMORPHEUS’ personal lyrics intertwining with socio-political themes and tongue-in-cheek humour.

Ahead of the album’s release, YUNGMORPHEUS has shared lead single “Fistfulofgreens” and a second single, “Sovereignty,” which takes a more soulful turn.

Tracklisting



01. Ridin Dirty

02. Blaqstar Farms

03. The Rat Race

04. Sovereignty

05. Middle Passage

06. Harbour Blvd

07. Table For One (feat. obijuan)

08. Yakub’s Worst Nightmare

09. Harlem Heat (feat. DMH)

10. FistfulofGreens

11. Cursive Copybooks

12. Johnnie Cochran

Thumbing Thru Foliage LP is scheduled for March 5 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Sovereignty” and “FistfulofGreens” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://yungmorpheus.bandcamp.com/album/thumbing-thru-foliage">Thumbing Thru Foliage by YUNGMORPHEUS & ewonee</a>