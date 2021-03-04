Los Angeles Rapper YUNGMORPHEUS’ New Album is Produced by ewonee
'Thumbing Thru Foliage' LP is scheduled for March 5 release.
YUNGMORPHEUS will release his new album, produced entirely by ewonee, on Bad Taste Records.
YUNGMORPHEUS, real name Colby Campbell, is an American rapper and record producer, originally from Miami but currently based in Los Angeles. He has released music on Leaving Records and Rap Vacation. He released States of Precarity, his first album, in January.
ewonee is an American beat-maker from New York, and he brings a different vibe to the table; expect big, clear arrangements rather than the hazy psychedelia of States of Precarity.
The pair call this album a “call to action of sorts” in a world “rife with distractions, with YUNGMORPHEUS’ personal lyrics intertwining with socio-political themes and tongue-in-cheek humour.
Ahead of the album’s release, YUNGMORPHEUS has shared lead single “Fistfulofgreens” and a second single, “Sovereignty,” which takes a more soulful turn.
Tracklisting
01. Ridin Dirty
02. Blaqstar Farms
03. The Rat Race
04. Sovereignty
05. Middle Passage
06. Harbour Blvd
07. Table For One (feat. obijuan)
08. Yakub’s Worst Nightmare
09. Harlem Heat (feat. DMH)
10. FistfulofGreens
11. Cursive Copybooks
12. Johnnie Cochran
Thumbing Thru Foliage LP is scheduled for March 5 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Sovereignty” and “FistfulofGreens” in full via the player below and pre-order here.