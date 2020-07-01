Los Angeles’ Safe Jazz Unveils Second Album, ‘Sigh’ 'Sigh' LP is out digitally and on cassette on July 21.

Safe Jazz will release his second album, Sigh, later this month.

Safe Jazz is the work of producer and bassist Jesse Schuster, who, inspired by the moodiness of downtempo, the skittish feel of the Los Angeles beats scene, and the spontaneity shared in punk rock and jazz, crafts raw and warm compositions out of electronics and live instrumentation. He was joined by Arlen Peiffer (drums and percussion) and Eric Mayson (piano, wurlitzer, pianette, synths) on Joy, etc., a debut album, in 2018.

Sigh is a collection of six tracks with a less consistent group around them. Andy Baldwin, the mixing engineer, was Schuster’s biggest collaborator this time.

Each song shares a feeling of reflection. Schuster describes the release as “a melancholy exhale of contemplation, processing the great challenges facing humanity today.”

The album forms the debut release of Pop Can Records, a label and collective out of Los Angeles, co-founded by Schuster.

Ahead of the album’s release, Schuster has shared lead single Sigh. He began writing its melody years ago, and its melancholy feels “honest” to him today. Also streaming below is “Good Vibes,” which he submitted to XLR8R via our submissions portal, and we featured in our recent May roundup.

Tracklisting



01. Moth’s Flight Through Flashlight

02. Fish Dreams Of Falling

03. Remember Us

04. Sigh

05. Good Vibes

06. Bouquet Of Clay

Sigh LP is out digitally and on cassette on July 21.

