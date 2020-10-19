Lou Phelps Teams Up with Kaytranada on New Single 'Extra Extra!' is scheduled for October 30 release.

Lou Phelps, real name Louis-Philippe Celestin, has shared “Nike Shoe Box,” the first taste of his impending mixtape, Extra Extra!

Extra Extra! sees Phelps laying lyrics over beats from tek.lun, LAKIM, and his brother, Louis Kevin Celestin (a.k.a Kaytranada). Across seven tracks, he takes an introspective look at the highs and lows of rising to stardom.

Like the single itself, the video for “Nike Shoe Box,” streaming below, resides in a relaxed atmosphere, with Phelps going through the motions of the celebrity photoshoot.

A longtime fixture of the Montreal music scene, Phelps started making music in 2011 with Kaytranada as part of The Celestics. As a solo artist, he’s developed a reputation for creating tasteful and danceable hip-hop music. In September 2018, he shared his sophomore album, 002 / LOVE ME, via Last Gang Records, with Kaytranada as executive producer and guest spots from BADBADNOTGOOD, JAHKOY, Planet Giza, and Pony.

Tracklisting



01. Must Be (prod. Kaytranada)

02. Party In LA (prod. LAKIM & Jasper)

03. Nike Shoe Box (prod. Kaytranada)

04. Fire (prod. Kaytranada)

05. Smiling (prod. Kaytranada)

06. New Friends (prod. Kaytranada)

07. Dynamite (prod. tek.lun)

Extra Extra! is scheduled for October 30 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here.