LSDXOXO Reveals Debut Album 'DOGMA' LP will land on September 13.

LSDXOXO, real name RJ Glasgow, will release his debut album in September.

DOGMA consolidates Glasgow’s sound after a period of “healing and self-discovery,” we’re told.

Whereas his last release—2023’s Delusions of Grandeur (D​.​O​.​G​.)​ EP—was created as a communication between DJ and dancefloor, DOGMA marks a shift towards the singer-songwriter and live show process.

Across 11 tracks, Glasgow meditates on fame, infamy, lust, and submission, as he rediscovers a “pure, unadulterated approach to music-making.”

Glasgow first garnered attention as LSDXOXO in New York with his Soundcloud edits. In 2021, he released Dedicated 2 Disrespect on XL Recordings. In 2019, he released “Zenon” via XLR8R+.

The album lands on Glasgow’s own Fantasy Audio Group (F.A.G.) label.

Tracklisting



01. REPEAT (Interlude)

02. 4LUVN

03. BRAND NEW

04. GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS

05. GHOST

06. BLINDED feat. Rochelle Jordan

07. WITCHING HOUR

08. BLACK LIGHT

09. BLOODLUST

10. WASTELAND

11. SUPERSTAR

DOGMA LP will land on September 13. Meanwhile, you can stream “4LUVN” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

Photo: Samuel Ibram

Visual art: @ngtrhuyy.dr and @tatkha.cat