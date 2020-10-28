LSDXOXO’s Latest Free Mixtape Spans Ballroom, R&B, and Hip-Hop
'Waiting 2 Exhale' is available now.
LSDXOXO has shared a new mixtape, available for free download now.
Waiting 2 Exhale is the first full release that LSDXOXO, real name Rashaad Glasglow, has shared in two years. In 2019, he released an exclusive track via XLR8R+ alongside cuts from Minimal Violence and Ojalá Systems.
The release spans eight tracks and takes cues from ballroom, R&B, hip-hop, and techno. It even features Glasgow’s own vocals.
The full mixtape is available for free download, but there’s also a PayPal link for direct donations.
Glasgow’s work is in-your-face and smartly constructed, taking pop culture, reshaping it, and presenting it through the LSDXOXO lens. The roots of this approach can be found in Philadelphia, where Glasgow connected with music through cassette tapes purchased on his way back from school.
Download Waiting 2 Exhale here and stream it below.
Tracklisting
01. Good Girl
02. Dick Like Crack
03. Sis, Don’t Spiral
04. Summer In The West
05. Shit Hits different
06. Taking Me High
07. Coming Down
08. To The Gods