LSDXOXO’s Latest Free Mixtape Spans Ballroom, R&B, and Hip-Hop 'Waiting 2 Exhale' is available now.

LSDXOXO has shared a new mixtape, available for free download now.

Waiting 2 Exhale is the first full release that LSDXOXO, real name Rashaad Glasglow, has shared in two years. In 2019, he released an exclusive track via XLR8R+ alongside cuts from Minimal Violence and Ojalá Systems.

The release spans eight tracks and takes cues from ballroom, R&B, hip-hop, and techno. It even features Glasgow’s own vocals.

The full mixtape is available for free download, but there’s also a PayPal link for direct donations.

Glasgow’s work is in-your-face and smartly constructed, taking pop culture, reshaping it, and presenting it through the LSDXOXO lens. The roots of this approach can be found in Philadelphia, where Glasgow connected with music through cassette tapes purchased on his way back from school.

Download Waiting 2 Exhale here and stream it below.

Tracklisting



01. Good Girl

02. Dick Like Crack

03. Sis, Don’t Spiral

04. Summer In The West

05. Shit Hits different

06. Taking Me High

07. Coming Down

08. To The Gods