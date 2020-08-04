Download an Exclusive Package of LSDXOXO Club Edits The package is available now.

LSDXOXO is releasing a package of his exclusive club edits via email.

“Can’t release any new music before my EP, so instead of participating in next Bandcamp Friday, I’ve decided to privately sell a package of some of my nearest and dearest unreleased edits,” LSDXOXO said on Twitter. “Payments will be accepted via PayPal, and it WILL be worth the coin!”

The package comprises a number of the pop, R&B, and club music edits that LSDXOXO has become known for. You can see a full tracklisting in his Tweet below.

If you’re interested, send an email to info@lsdxoxo.com with “YOUR MUSIC SUCKS” in the subject line and LSDXOXO, or RJ Glasgow, will respond with more details.

In August last year, LSDXOXO contributed a track to XLR8R+ alongside Minimal Violence and Ojalá Systems. You can read more about this here.