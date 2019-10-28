Luca Duran (f.k.a Look Like) Pays Tribute to ’80s New Wave on New EP 'Circunvalar' EP is out November 8.

Luca Durán (f.k.a Look Like) will return return to his own Akoya Circles with a new EP next month, titled Circunvalar.

Luca Durán is the birth name of Look Like, who has previously appeared on Mistress Recordings, Clone’s Royal Oak, and Akoya, which he set up in 2016 for his “best and most deep diving work.” The Swiss artist dropped the alias in October with a post on Facebook.

The four-track outing is a “personal and muscular” tribute to the analogue innovation and body music of the 1980s. It’s said to incorporate hints of new wave, soft industrial, and proto-acid.

The record opens with the punchy “Body Mechanics,” a physical jam loaded with vampish synths and pounding drums. “Romancia Negativa” was recorded while touring in late 2018, and is informed by the experimentation of DIY songwriting and band culture. “Life Wires” is a deceptively complex analogue jam that bubbles with analogue energy, before the EP concludes with “Circunavalar.”

Artwork comes from Ausias Pérez.

Tracklisting

A1. Body Mechanics

A2. Romancia Negativa

B1. Life Wires

B2. Circunvalar

Circunvalar EP is out November 8, with “Romancia Negativa” streaming below.