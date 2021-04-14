Lucy’s Stroboscopic Artefacts Returns with Debut Album from Bangkok’s Wanton Witch 'Wanton Witch' LP is scheduled for June 4 release.

Stroboscopic Artefacts will release a self-titled debut album from Wanton Witch.

Born in an isolated community of Borneo Island in 1993, Wanton Witch, real name Miriam Alegria, began DJing and producing electronic music after relocating to Bangkok, Thailand in 2018. With an early taste for trap and hip-hop, she began working in the deconstructed club and techno scene and co-founded queer creative collective called Non Non Non. She signed to Stroboscopic Artefacts after meet label head Lucy online last year.

Featuring 11 tracks, these recordings are the first body of work from the Bangkok producer, whereby she presents a “queer way of seeing the world,” we’re told. They include many different snapshots of electronic music genres, from IDM and experimental to hardcore and rave, using “caustic electronics to deconstruct traditional track conventions.”

Last year, Stroboscopic Artefacts celebrated 10 years and Wanton Witch marks the “launch of a new chapter” for the Berlin label. Later this year, label head Lucy will present Lucy Plays Wanton Witch, an album of re-interpretations of the original material in a whole new body of work.

Tracklisting



01. Daddy’s Girl

02. Do I Pass

03. Walking on Moirai

04. Lament Ceremony

05. Looping Projection Of You

06. Resentment

07. Is This All We Can Do?

08. Unsound Mind

09. Nervous Burial

10. The Beautiful Trauma Of Being

11. Grieve

Wanton Witch LP is scheduled for June 4 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Daddy’s Girl” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://store.stroboscopicartefacts.com/album/wanton-witch-salp009">Wanton Witch [SALP009] by Wanton Witch</a>