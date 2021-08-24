Luke Slater to Release Seventh Planetary Assault Systems Album
'Sky Scraping' LP will land on October 15 on Token.
Luke Slater has unveiled a new album as Planetary Assault Systems on Token.
Sky Scraping is the iconic British producer’s first album since Arc Angel on Ostgut Ton in 2016. It builds on last year’s Say It Loud EP on Token with eight new tracks.
Besides unheard studio material, Slater draws heavily on components he’s recorded during the Planetary Assault Systems live show. We’re told that the focus is “well and truly on the dancefloor.”
Slater minted the Planetary Assault Systems alias in 1993. Since then, a slew of singles and albums split between Peacefrog and Ostgut have made the project a byword for hypnotic, funk-heavy techno.
Tracklistings
01. Labstract
02. One For The Groove
03. Bang Wap
04. Say It Loud
05. Give In
06. If I Die
07. Coal
08. Run
09. The Drag Train
10. Nano Chameleon
Vinyl
A1. Labstract
A2. One For The Groove
B1. Give In
B2. If I Die
C1. Coal
C2. Run
D1. The Drag Train
D2. Nano Chameleon
Sky Scraping LP will land on October 15. Meanwhile, you can stream “Labstract,” “Bang Wap,” and “Say It Loud” in full below and pre-order here.