Luke Slater to Release Seventh Planetary Assault Systems Album 'Sky Scraping' LP will land on October 15 on Token.

Photo: Sven Marquardt

Luke Slater has unveiled a new album as Planetary Assault Systems on Token.

Sky Scraping is the iconic British producer’s first album since Arc Angel on Ostgut Ton in 2016. It builds on last year’s Say It Loud EP on Token with eight new tracks.

Besides unheard studio material, Slater draws heavily on components he’s recorded during the Planetary Assault Systems live show. We’re told that the focus is “well and truly on the dancefloor.”

Slater minted the Planetary Assault Systems alias in 1993. Since then, a slew of singles and albums split between Peacefrog and Ostgut have made the project a byword for hypnotic, funk-heavy techno.

Tracklistings

01. Labstract

02. One For The Groove

03. Bang Wap

04. Say It Loud

05. Give In

06. If I Die

07. Coal

08. Run

09. The Drag Train

10. Nano Chameleon



Sky Scraping LP will land on October 15. Meanwhile, you can stream “Labstract,” “Bang Wap,” and “Say It Loud” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://planetary-assault-systems.bandcamp.com/album/sky-scraping">Sky Scraping by Planetary Assault Systems</a>