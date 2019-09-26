Luke Slater’s Planetary Assault Systems Next on Ostgut Ton 'Plantae' EP is out November 1.

Luke Slater will release a new Planetary Assault Systems double-EP in November, titled Plantae.

Plantae is Slater’s first release as Planetary Assault Systems (PAS) on Ostgut Ton since Arc Angel (2016), and it covers the spectrum of the project’s different strains while remaining grounded in the UK artist’s uncanny funk and knack for developing oblique melodies and rhythms over longer stretches. “Deepness and hypnosis come as much through duration as sound design,” the label explains. “For Slater, Plantae is made for Berghain, where he is a long-standing resident.”

“I’m sure it’s no surprise that when it comes to putting together a release on Ostgut Ton, PAS takes on its more mind-altering, otherworldly quality by natural cause, quietly reflecting the dark sweaty nights and days at the club; at the point, the common neural coupling, of us all together. PAS has been part of Berghain and Berghain part of PAS for a long time. All of these tracks needed to pass the Berghain test in my sets first stop.” — Luke Slater

Artwork comes from Viron Erol Vert.

Tracklisting

A1. Red

A2. Whip It Good

B. Spell A

C1. Kamani

C2. Mugwort

D. Peru Drift

Plantae EP is out November 1, with clips below.