Lusine is Back with a New Album
Seattle producer Jeff McIlwain, better known as Lusine, will return with his ninth album in September.
Long Light, which surfaces on Ghostly International, marks 20 years since McIlwain first joined the label roster.
In recent years, he has pushed his craft of visceral, kinetically-curious music that fuses techno, pop, and experimental composition towards collaborative, song-forward work, and this album “shines the throughline,” we’re told. The album “balances vocal pop motifs with some of Lusine’s strongest instrumental expressions.”
Across the collection of 11 tracks, McIlwain identifies the core sonic element, a vocal cut or a simple beat sequence, from which to build everything else off of. We’re told that his signature looping patterns and textures are dynamic yet minimalist as ever.
It features vocal contributions from Asy Saavedra, Sarah Jaffe, and Vilja Larjosto and Benoît Pioulard, who also featured across Sensorimotor, McIlwain’s last album in 2017.
Alongside the release, you can stream “Zero to Sixty” below with a music video directed by Michael Reisinger, who previously worked with Lusine on the videos for “Not Alone” and “Just A Cloud.”
Tracklisting
01. Come and Go feat. Vilja Larjosto
02. Zero to Sixty feat. Sarah Jaffe
03. Faceless
04. Dreaming feat. Asy Saavedra
05. Transonic
06. Plateau
07. Long Light feat. Benoît Pioulard
8. Cut and Cover
09. Home
10. Rafters
11. Double Take
Long Light LP is scheduled for September 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Zero to Sixty” featuring Sarah Jaffe in full below and pre-order here.