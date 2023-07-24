Lusine is Back with a New Album 'Long Light' LP is scheduled for September 15 release.

Seattle producer Jeff McIlwain, better known as Lusine, will return with his ninth album in September.

Long Light, which surfaces on Ghostly International, marks 20 years since McIlwain first joined the label roster.

In recent years, he has pushed his craft of visceral, kinetically-curious music that fuses techno, pop, and experimental composition towards collaborative, song-forward work, and this album “shines the throughline,” we’re told. The album “balances vocal pop motifs with some of Lusine’s strongest instrumental expressions.”

Across the collection of 11 tracks, McIlwain identifies the core sonic element, a vocal cut or a simple beat sequence, from which to build everything else off of. We’re told that his signature looping patterns and textures are dynamic yet minimalist as ever.

It features vocal contributions from Asy Saavedra, Sarah Jaffe, and Vilja Larjosto and Benoît Pioulard, who also featured across Sensorimotor, McIlwain’s last album in 2017.

Alongside the release, you can stream “Zero to Sixty” below with a music video directed by Michael Reisinger, who previously worked with Lusine on the videos for “Not Alone” and “Just A Cloud.”

Tracklisting

01. Come and Go feat. Vilja Larjosto

02. Zero to Sixty feat. Sarah Jaffe

03. Faceless

04. Dreaming feat. Asy Saavedra

05. Transonic

06. Plateau

07. Long Light feat. Benoît Pioulard

8. Cut and Cover

09. Home

10. Rafters

11. Double Take

Long Light LP is scheduled for September 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Zero to Sixty” featuring Sarah Jaffe in full below and pre-order here.