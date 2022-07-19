LYZZA Explores Her Experiences as a Black Woman in the Music Industry on Alt-Pop Mix-tape 'Mosquito' is scheduled for September 16 release.

Amsterdam based, Brazilian-born producer and vocalist LYZZA will release a new alt-pop mix-tape.

All 10 tracks of Mosquito capture LYZZA’s experiences as a Black woman within the music industry.

Having felt misunderstood and unaccepted in the past, recalling the feeling of “being too loud” in situations, LYZZA explores the notion of preconceptions, social dynamics, and how so many people are misunderstood in their day-to-day life.

“The way you look can bring so many preconceptions that don’t apply,” she says, “but you can end up playing into it without meaning to if someone talks to you in a certain way.”

While exploring this observation, LYZZA found inspiration the mosquito. “Because I am black and make alternative music, I identify with the disruptive and intrusive nature of a mosquito. The fact that I look the way I look, make the music I make, and you know who I am means somehow I’ve been able to penetrate through the noise and bias.”

Mosquito comes shortly after LYZZA shared “Lucky You,” which marked her debut release for Big Dada, the Ninja Tune sub-label that relaunched last year.

As part of the announcement, LYZAA has shared “Deserve It” featuring Spanish trap singer La Zowi, alongside a music video directed by Thyago Sainte. In the video, we see LYZZA exploring different dynamics of power in which a helicopter represents what would be the mosquito.

Tracklisting



01. Blush Me Out!

02. Lucky You

03. For When I Fall Again

04. Deserve It (feat. La Zowi)

05. Cheat Code

06. Eraser

07. Mind 2 Lips

08. Hold Me

09. Heathens Call (feat. Backxwash)

10. Ressaca

MOSQUITO is scheduled for September 16 release. Meanwhile, you can stream new single “Deserve It” today and pre-order here.