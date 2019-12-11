Maayan Nidam Unveils New EP on Hellium 'HELL02' is out February 2020.

Photo | Marie Staggat,

Maayan Nidam is up next on her own Hellium label with HELL02, featuring three tracks of abstract techno.

Nidam, a regular on Perlon, where she released a new album earlier this year, launched Hellium to highlight “obscure techno and ambient,” she has explained. The label released an EP from Hubble in May, and now Nidam steps up with her first outing since Sea Of Thee.

Hellium is also the name of Nidam’s residency at Tresor, where she focuses on “curating and advancing future sounds in club culture.” Earlier this month, she took the event series to Fabric for the first time, playing alongside Cosmin TRG.

For more information on Nidam, read her interview here.

Tracklisting



01. Untitled

02. Untitled

03. Untitled

HELL02 is out February, 2020. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order here.