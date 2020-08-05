Machinedrum’s Ninth Album is Based on the Concept of an Out-of-Body Experience 'A View of U' LP is scheduled for October 9 release.

Photo | Bethany Vargas

Machinedrum (a.k.a Travis Stewart) will release his new album, A View of U, on Ninja Tune.

A View of U is Stewart’s ninth solo album, following 2016’s Human Energy, and it distills his signature fusion of IDM, UK rave, jungle, and bass culture with a myriad of US regional hip-hop and club music styles. Featuring are Sub Focus, Chrome Sparks, Freddie Gibbs, Mono/Poly, Armenian jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan, Rochelle Jordan, Tanerélle, and more.

The album is based on the concept of an out-of-body experience (OOBE). A keen advocate of meditation, Stewart explains that the tools he has learned from his daily practice, in this case the ability to step back from his art and view it with greater objectivity, were fundamental to the process of completing the album, allowing him to reach a point where he feels like he is leaving his body and is surrounded by infinite space.

He began to think about how the power of the out-of-body experience is also felt in the song creation process. “When I am in the creative zone I tend to forget time, who I am and where I am,” he explains. “As I became aware of my OOBE through song creation, choosing what songs should go on an album as well as through my meditation, I realized that this was meant to be the central theme of the album.”

Away from his solo work, Stewart is one half of J-E-T-S with Jimmy Edgar, one half of Sepalcure with Braille, and one half of Dream Continuum with Om Unit.

Tracklisting



01. The Relic (feat. Rochelle Jordan)

02. Star (feat. Mono/Poly & Tanerélle)

03. Kane Train (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

04. Wait 4 U (feat. Jesse Boykins III)

05. Sleepy Pietro (feat. Tigran Hamasyan)

06. Spin Blocks (feat. Father)

07. Idea 36 (feat. Chrome Sparks)

08. Believe in U

09. 1000 Miles (feat. Sub Focus)

10. Inner Eye

11. Ur2yung

A View of U LP is scheduled for October 9 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Kane Train” (feat. Freddie Gibbs) and “Ur2yung” below. Pre-order is available here.

<a href="http://machinedrum.bandcamp.com/album/a-view-of-u">A View of U by Machinedrum</a>