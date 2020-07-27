Manchester Rapper Black Josh Releases Fourth Album Feat. Metrodome 'Mannyfornia' LP is available now on vinyl and digitally via Blah Records.

Black Josh, from Manchester, has established himself as one of most electrifying hip-hop artists to emerge from the United Kingdom, first gaining YouTube popularity through his video for footballer Paul Scholes and his song with The Mouse Outfit, “Air Max.” His style sits between grime’s fervent flow and the lackadaisical delivery of hip-hop.

Mannyfornia is Black Josh’s fourth album, following 2018’s Yung Sweg Lawd, and it’s also produced by Metrodome. Across 16 tracks, Metrodome’s eerie, spacious, and often atmospheric production complements Black Josh’s dark, visceral, and introspective lyricism. It features many of Black Josh’s friends, including Yibby, Meme Gold, Lord Apex.

In 2014, Black Josh released blahblahblackjosh, his debut album, having formed prestigious Ape Cult at a mere 15 years old. He is also a member of Cult of The Damned and Levelz, a Mancunian super-collective of MCs, producers, and creatives.

Artwork comes from J. Neilson.

Tracklisting



01. SELF DESTRUCTION

02. FIFA STREET ft. Yibby

03. DEMON

04. MANNYFORNIA

05. KING OF TRASH

06. 2 BAD ft. [ K S R ]

07. LOCALS

08. WANNIT ALL ft. Sleazy F Baby

09. SMOKE ft. Meme Gold

10. RAGE ft. Lunar C & Lord Apex

11. MIDDLE FINGER

12. ENDZ ft. OT Babyface & Mennis

13. THERAPY

14. VIMPTO ft. Abeni & Coops

15. PRETTY FACES

16. SKRUFF

Mannyfornia LP is available now on vinyl and digitally via Blah Records. Meanwhile, you can stream it in full via Bandcamp below.

<a href="http://blackjoshape.bandcamp.com/album/mannyfornia">MANNYFORNIA by Black Josh</a>