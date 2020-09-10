Manchester’s Natural Sciences Celebrates 50th Release with Label Compilation Mutant Joe, Pvssyheaven, Galaxian, and more all feature.

Natural Sciences has released Age in Decline, a 20-track compilation to mark the label’s 50th release and fifth anniversary.

Born in 2015, with the first Future Works compilation, Natural Sciences is the label of Alex Hall, based in Manchester, United Kingdom. Releases focus on “mutant electronics,” which is to say ’80s horror, jungle, gabber, techno, and industrial, and have come from DJ Seinfeld, Orson Wells, Galaxian, Mutant Joe, and many more.

The compilation packs together 20 previously unreleased tracks from key label artists. Galaxian, Mutant Joe, and Sansibar all feature, plus there’s new music from DJ Frankie, T5UMUT5UMU, Boris Barksdale, Pvssyheaven, and many others. It comes accompanied by an A3 poster.

“The timing of this is far from ideal, but then again, who said things were supposed to be easy?” the label says.

For more information on Mutant Joe, check out his XLR8R interview here, where you a hear and download his compilation cut, “Ice Show” (ft. TrippJones & Dirtbagmarley).

Tracklisting



01. T5UMUT5UMU “暴走族は自動運転の夢を見るのか”

02. Xiao Quan “Bazoyenza”

03. Pvssyheaven “Ring My Phone”

04. Alleged Witches “It Must Have Been an Animal”

05. Challenger of the Unknown “Unity”

06. DJ Frankie “Cadenas de Sangre”

07. Apoc Krysis “Target Spotted” (prod. DeejayRust)

08. A∑tytekk x Levadian Hater “Bich Contest”

09. Mutant Joe “Ice Show” (ft. TrippJones & Dirtbagmarley)

10. Odete “Growl”

11. DJ Warzone “Feathers”

12. Boris Barksdale “Soft Ride”

13. Chrome Corpse “With Your Head”

14. Nastytekk “God Got Gun”

15. Ayln “Witch Rave”

16. Prequel Tapes “Trippy Isolation”

17. DJ Torture “Mason”

18. Ole Mic Odd “Chromed Out 1100”

19. Sansibar “Can’t See”

20. Galaxian “Depth Dimension”

Age in Decline LP is available now. You can order here and stream it in full below.

<a href="https://naturalsciences.bandcamp.com/album/age-in-decline-natural050">Age in Decline (Natural050) by Various Artists</a>