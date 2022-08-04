Manchester’s Rainy Miller Unveils Second Album 'Desquamation' (Fire, Burn. Nobody) LP is scheduled for November 2 release.

Photo: Callan Dooly

Rainy Miller will release DESQUAMATION (Fire, Burn. Nobody), a new album, on HEAD II.

Musically, DESQUAMATION is a departure from the Manchester artist’s earlier releases, including his Armor II EP with Blackhaine, on his own Fixed Abode label.

Instead of blissed out ambient and heady beats with pensive lyricism, the release builds on “immersive maximalism” and a “distinctive new musical ground,” we’re told. All 10 tracks are said to be “fiery, intricate, and dense,” stretching across contorted pop and laconic drill with gritty, thought-provoking bars. They put life in modern Britain under the microscope, while delving into self-reflection, angst, trauma, and growth.

Miller is a Preston-born producer who works closely with the likes of Blackhaine, Space Afrika, Iceboy Violet, and Moseley, who feature across the record. He started out making music as a teenager on a digital audio workstation, using his ear for everything, before releasing 2019’s Limbs, his debut album of hazy bedroom pop and hip-hop, on which he fused fragile vocals with smooth, moody melodic beats.

HEAD II is the label of The White Hotel.

Artwork comes from Alex Currie.

Tracklisting



01. ii, Preface Benevolence

02. A Fiesta Mk V Burns, On The Highway

03. Breathe, Sigh

04. Do You Have Any Sympathy Left

05. July iii

06. Misery Is As Misery Does

07. 2 Live < feat. Rose A

08. > Is 2 Die

09. Way Out feat. Blackhaine + Moseley

10. These Four Walls

Desquamation (Fire, Burn. Nobody) LP is scheduled for November 2 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Misery Is As Misery Does” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://rainymiller.bandcamp.com/album/desquamation-fire-burn-nobody">Desquamation (Fire, Burn. Nobody) by Rainy Miller</a>