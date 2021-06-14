Manchester’s W. H. Lung’s Second Album is an Ode to the Dancefloor 'Vanities' LP is scheduled for September 3 release.

Photo: Adrian Davies

W. H. Lung will release their second album on Melodic Records.

Vanities is the Manchester group’s first release since 2019’s Incidental Music, a vivacious concoction of krautrock, synth-pop, and shimmering, infectious grooves. We’re told to expect a “bold electronic leap forward” into the dance music they’ve been missing.

“We wanted to move away from easing people in and grab them by the heart straight away,” vocalist Joe Evans tells XLR8R. “I reflected on how we played live shows and romanticised about launching onto the stage in a bundle of energy and starting the party, no messing. We were writing music that affirmed how much we missed dancing in sweaty rooms, enjoying the company of a collection of beautiful friendly strangers.”

Alongside today’s announcement, the group has shared lead single “Pearl in the Palm,” which Evans describes as a transition from the old W. H. Lung to the new. It marries pulsing synths, galloping drums, and a vocal take that is both caramel smooth but also fervently intense. Directed by Evans himself, the video was shot in January across the beauty of the Irish midlands.

W.H. Lung’s journey goes back to 2017 when they released the seven-minute track “Inspiration,” which paved the way for Incidental Music. The group now comprises Evans plus Tom Sharkett (guitar), Alex Mercer (drums), Hannah Peace (synths), and Chris Mulligan (bass).

Tracklisting



01. Calm Down

02. Gd Tym

03. Pearl In The Palm

04. Ways Of Seeing

05. ARPi

06. Showstopper

07. Figure With Flowers

08. Somebody Like

09. Kaya

Vanities LP is scheduled for September 3 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Pearl In The Palm” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://whlung.bandcamp.com/album/vanities">Vanities by W. H. Lung</a>