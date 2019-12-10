Marco Shuttle’s Eerie Welcomes Georgia’s Nicole 'Inside' EP lands January 28, 2020 on vinyl, and February 5 on digital.

Nicole Popkhadze has signed to Marco Shuttle’s Eerie imprint for her debut EP, Inside.

Popkhadze, who performs and releases as Nicole, holds a residency at the legendary Tbilisi, Georgia club Cafe-Gallery, and, despite her young age, she has cultivated her own personal approach to DJing and gained a strong reputation for her energetic sets.

Energy and emotions are also the driving force behind Inside, her first official release, which consists of four tracks, although they should be regarded as songs, that subtly blend Detroit and IDM elements in a modern way, resulting in a sound that is deep, personal, modern, and mature.

Eerie Records launched in 2012, initially as a platform for Marco Sartorelli, known as Marco Shuttle, but it has slowly opened its doors to other projects like Healing Force Project, Domenico Crisci, and Anxur, the collaboration between Shuttle himself Donato Dozzy. The label philosophy is to approach electronic music in an experimental and challenging way.

Tracklisting



A1. Inside

A2. Save Me

B1. Snow

B2. Look Up

Inside lands January 28 on vinyl, and February 5 on digital.