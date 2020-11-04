Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu Share Cinematic Video for “Back to Rock” 'Renegade Breakdown' LP is available now.

Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu have shared a cinematic video for “Back to Rock.”

Taken from the pair’s new album, “Back To Rock” was not only one of the first tracks they recorded under the newly formed trio of Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu, formed of three old-time friends and long-term collaborators—Davidson, Pierre Guerineau, and Asaël R. Robitaille—but it was also a defining in that it acted as a blueprint for the way in which they would each distil their various influences into new forms.

The resulting album, Renegade Breakdown, released in September on Ninja Tune, is a bold reimagining of Davidson’s sound. It’s a reaction to the touring that followed Davidson’s breakout 2018 album, Working Class Woman, navigating the club and festival lifestyle, often alone, always with her case of instruments and cables in tow.

The cinematic short film finds Davidson in an empty nightclub having just played her last live club set.

“‘Back To Rock’ is the song from our new album that is the closest to my heart, and this is because it’s my most sincere lyrics to date,” says Davidson. “The song’s story, beautifully illustrated by Loïc Darses in the music video, is about my personal struggles to change. It’s about letting die some elements within oneself to allow new things to be born.”

Renegade Breakdown LP is available now, and you can stream the video below. Read more about the album here.

Tracklisting



01. Renegade Breakdown

02. Back To Rock

03. Worst Comes To Worst

04. Center Of The World (Kotti Blues)

05. La Ronde

06. C’est parce que j’m’en fous

07. Just In My Head

08. Lead Sister

09. My Love

10. Sentiment