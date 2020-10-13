Mark Pritchard Unveils Dancefloor-Ready Warp EP 'MP Productions—EP' 1 will be available on 12” via Warp on November 13.

Mark Pritchard will release MP Productions—EP 1, a new six-track, club-ready EP.

MP Productions—EP 1 is a consolidation of the eclectic styles Pritchard has explored throughout his career, from his club music to albums like Under The Sun [2016] and The Four Worlds [2018] to the Global Communication project with Tom Middleton, which was recently re-released via their Evolution label. We’re told that the record nods to his “mesmerising formulas for making dance music,” carrying the listener through a collection of styles informed by grime, dancehall, electro, and techno. Most of the tracks were first played in his WXAXRXP NTS mix last year.

Alongside the announcement, Pritchard has shared “Be Like Water,” a devilish eight-bar grime instrumental. Harking back to an early ’00’s grime sound, Pritchard manipulates loops of flutes and pentatonic scales to find an energy which is exciting, addictive and perfect for the club.

Jonathan Zawada‘s artwork taps into a dystopian intersection between electronic music and machine learning that’s somewhat explored on the record. Using AI software, Zawada crafts the cover image of a plastic-wrapped suited man that stands somewhere between the hyper-real and figurative abstraction, obfuscated by a computer that has learned the imprint of a human, but is yet to understand them.

Pritchard is currently working on the follow up to his Under The Sun album.

Tracklisting



01. Be Like Water

02. Rakatak

03. J is For _ _ _ _

04. LFO Special

05. One Way Mirror

06. In My Heart

MP Productions—EP 1 will be available on via Warp on November 13. Meanwhile, you can stream “Be Like Water” in full below.