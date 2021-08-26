Mary Lattimore Unveils New Collection of Unreleased Rarities 'Collected Pieces' II LP is scheduled for October 29 release.

Photo: Rachael Pony Cassells

Los Angeles harpist Mary Lattimore will release Collected Pieces II, a second album of unreleased rarities on Ghostly International.

Much like its predecessor in 2017, Collected Pieces, the limited-edition cassette and digital release features new and previously unreleased material, Bandcamp-only singles, and various other obscurities from her recent archives. Lattimore has described the process of arranging these releases as “opening a box filled with memories,” and with this release that box continues to populate.

We’re told that each of the nine tracks was recorded in the moment, just Lattimore and her harp, contact mics, and pedals. Like her most affecting work, these songs showcase Lattimore’s gifts as an observer, able to shape her craft around emotional frequencies and scenes. Her power as a musician is rooted in how she sees the world: in vivid detail, with gratitude for nature and nuance.

Alongside the release, Lattimore has shared “We Wave From Our Boats” the lead single and one of the newest tracks in the collection. It was improvised during the early days of lockdown in 2020, as Lattimore walked around her neighbourhood.

“I would just wave at neighbors I didn’t know in a gesture of solidarity and it reminded me of how you’re compelled to wave at people on the other boat when you’re on a boat yourself, or on a bridge or something. The pull to wave feels very innate and natural.”

Alongside the release, Lattimore will release Collected Pieces: 2015-2020, a selection of 11 tracks from Collected Pieces and Collected Pieces II on vinyl and CD for the first time.

In 2020, Lattimore released her Silver Ladders, which you can read about here.

Tracklisting

01. Mary, You Were Wrong

02. For Scott Kelly, Returned To Earth

03. Sleeping Deer

04. We Wave From Our Boats

05. Princess Nicotine

06. Be My Four Eyes

07. What The Living Do

08. Pine Trees (Home Recording)

09. Polly Of The Circus

Collected Pieces II LP is scheduled for October 29 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “We Wave From Our Boats” in full below and pre-order here.