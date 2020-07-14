Massive Attack Call for Global Change on New Audiovisual EP, ‘Eutopia’ 'Eutopia' EP is available now.

Massive Attack have released Eutopia, an audiovisual project calling for global change.

The three-track release features collaborations with Young Fathers, Algiers, and Saul Williams, with writing and production by Massive Attack’s Robert del Naja (a.k.a 3D) and filmmaker and writer Mark Donne. AI artist Mario Klingemann contributes visuals.

The project is inspired by Thomas More’s 16th century book “Utopia,” and places a spotlight on arguments for global system change from United Nations Paris Climate Agreement author Christiana Figueres, founder of the Universal Basic Income Principle Professor Guy Standing, and inventor of the US “Wealth Tax” policy Professor Gabriel Zucman.

It’s the Bristol duo’s first release since 2016, and they worked on it across five cities during the global Covid-19 lockdown period.

“Lockdown exposed the best aspects and worst flaws of humanity,” Massive Attack say. “That period of uncertainty and anxiety forced us to meditate on the obvious need to change the damaging systems we live by. By working with three experts, we’ve created a sonic and visual dialogue around these global, structural issues; taking the form of climate emergency, tax haven extraction, and Universal Basic Income.”

Tracklisting

01. Massive Attack x Algiers

02. Massive Attack x Saul Williams

03. Massive Attack x Young Fathers

Eutopia EP is available now, with all three pieces streaming below.