Matthewdavid’s Leaving Records to Release Instrumental Collaboration by Guitarists William Tyler and Luke Schneider 'Understand' EP is scheduled for July 12 release.

Nashville guitarist William Tyler (left) has teamed up with Luke Schneider on a four-song EP for Leaving Records.

Understand is inspired by Ted Chiang’s short story of the same name, and the pair recorded it at a Nashville studio during lockdown in a single-sitting. The record sees Tyler playing acoustic and electric guitar, synthesizer, and bass with Schneider adding pedal steel guitar and banjo. The instrumental endeavour “reveals an evolution of the two composers experimenting through the lens of ambient and krautrock,” we’re told.

Tyler released New Vanitas, a solo album, in September 2020, but more recently he’s announced an album with Marissa Anderson.

For more information on label head Matthewdavid, check out his XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Memory Garden

02. The Witness Tree

03. No Trouble

04. The Going Through

Understand EP is scheduled for July 12 release on Leaving Records. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Witness Tree” in full bellow and pre-order here.

<a href="https://williamtylerlukeschneider.bandcamp.com/album/understand">Understand by William Tyler & Luke Schneider</a>