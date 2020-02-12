Maurice Fulton Next on Gudu Records with Peggy Gou Collaboration 'Earth' EP is out on March 13.

Maurice Fulton is next on Gudu Records with Earth, a three-track EP featuring a collaboration with label boss Peggy Gou.

Earth EP comprises three diverse tracks exploring house, disco, and funk, delivering a different flavour with each cut.

The EP opens with “Jigoo,” the collaboration between Fulton and Peggy Gou, which combines a rolling, infectious bassline with the sort of joyous chords of Gou’s previous productions. On the flip, “Not Sure How I Would” features a chugging bassline, live drums, and guitar, plus a barrage of effects, before “One Itself” provides the most understated moment on Gudu so far, turning in a “veritable pressure-cooker of slo-mo rave euphoria,” the label explains.

The release is Gudu Records’ third, following Peggy Gou’s Moment and a 12″ from DMX Krew.

Tracklisting



A. Maurice Fulton & Peggy Gou “Jigoo”

B1. Maurice Fulton “Not Sure How I Would”

B2. Maurice Fulton “One Itself”

Earth EP is out on March 13. Meanwhile, you can stream “Jigoo” below.