Max Richter’s Ninth Album is Coming Soon 'In A Landscape' LP is scheduled for September 6 release

Max Richter will release a new album in September.

In A Landscape, Richter’s ninth studio album, marks “a significant evolution in his musical journey,” we’re told, as he delves deeper into the themes of optimism and human emotion.

The album employs the same musical language to Richter’s The Blue Notebooks, with the two albums in a way bookending this significant chapter of Richter’s life and career.

Richter found inspiration in a number of books which he was reading at the time of writing, with many of the track titles named after lines from literature and some of his own treasured paperbacks pictured on the album cover.

“For me, the music on the record is about connecting or reconciling polarities. The electronics with the acoustic instruments, the natural world with the human world, and the big ideas of life with the personal and intimate,” Richter says. “This is a dynamic I started to explore in my 2004 record The Blue Notebooks, and the new project shares many of that album’s concerns; in a way this record is another look at the themes of the earlier work, but from the perspective of our world and our lives in 2024.”

In support of In A Landscape, Richter has announced details of his first ever world tour. The newly announced tour dates will see Richter play across the UK, Europe, North America, Canada, Australia, and Asia throughout 2024 and 2025.

One the most influential and acclaimed composers of his generation, Richter is known for his ability to seamlessly blend traditional orchestrations with modern electronic elements. You can read more about him in his XLR8R feature here.

In A Landscape LP is scheduled for September 6 release via Decca Records. Meanwhile, you can stream “Movement, Before All Flowers” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

Photo: Marie Sutter

Artwork: Colin Dodgson