Maya Jane Coles Releases Second Nocturnal Sunshine Album, ‘Full Circle’ 'Full Circle' LP is out today.

Maya Jane Coles has released her new album as Nocturnal Sunshine, titled Full Circle and available now via her own I/AM/ME.

The 15-track album follows on from Coles’ award-winning 2015 debut LP as Nocturnal Sunshine, and sees her seamlessly navigate through ranging tempos and moods, all instilled with a strong sense of freneticism and unified within the Nocturnal Sunshine sonic sensibility.

Across the album, Coles collaborates with Peaches, Young M.A, Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo, CHA$EY JONES, Chelou, and Thomas Knights, and experiments with hip-hop, breakbeats, grime, and more. Included are previously released Nocturnal Sunshine singles “U&ME” and “Foundation.”

Tracklisting

01. Wildfire ft. Catnapp

02. Gravity ft. Ry X

03. Possessed ft. Peaches

04. Pull Up ft. Gangsta Boo & Young M.A

05. I’m Ready

06. Ridin’ Solo ft. Gangsta Boo

07. Lessons of Life

08. Dash ft. CHA$EY JON£S

09. To The Ground

10. F*ck Fame ft. CHA$EY JON£S

11. U&ME

12. Foundation

13. Tied Up

14. Closed Eyes ft. Thomas Knights

15. Something About The Drama ft. Chelou

Full Circle is out today, with “Pull Up” ft Gangsta Boo & Young M.A streaming below.