Maya Jane Coles Releases Second Nocturnal Sunshine Album, ‘Full Circle’
'Full Circle' LP is out today.
Maya Jane Coles has released her new album as Nocturnal Sunshine, titled Full Circle and available now via her own I/AM/ME.
The 15-track album follows on from Coles’ award-winning 2015 debut LP as Nocturnal Sunshine, and sees her seamlessly navigate through ranging tempos and moods, all instilled with a strong sense of freneticism and unified within the Nocturnal Sunshine sonic sensibility.
Across the album, Coles collaborates with Peaches, Young M.A, Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo, CHA$EY JONES, Chelou, and Thomas Knights, and experiments with hip-hop, breakbeats, grime, and more. Included are previously released Nocturnal Sunshine singles “U&ME” and “Foundation.”
Tracklisting
01. Wildfire ft. Catnapp
02. Gravity ft. Ry X
03. Possessed ft. Peaches
04. Pull Up ft. Gangsta Boo & Young M.A
05. I’m Ready
06. Ridin’ Solo ft. Gangsta Boo
07. Lessons of Life
08. Dash ft. CHA$EY JON£S
09. To The Ground
10. F*ck Fame ft. CHA$EY JON£S
11. U&ME
12. Foundation
13. Tied Up
14. Closed Eyes ft. Thomas Knights
15. Something About The Drama ft. Chelou
Full Circle is out today, with “Pull Up” ft Gangsta Boo & Young M.A streaming below.