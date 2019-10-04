Melbourne Duo HTRK Strip Away Vocals for First Film Score 'Over The Rainbow' LP is available now.

HTRK have released their soundtrack album to Jeremy Peixoto’s Scientology documentary “Over The Rainbow,” out today via Boomkat Editions.

The release is Melbourne duo Jonnine Standish and Nigel Yang’s first-ever soundtrack commission, and their first instrumental-only album; across 13 tracks, they strip away their signature vocals to fit the mood of Peixoto’s feature. It’s available in a limited-edition run of 500 copies only.

Earlier this year, HTRK released Venus In Leo, their first album in five years, via Ghostly International.

Tracklisting

01. Flower And Fruit

02. Over The Rainbow

03. Department Store

04. Unselving I And II

05. Unselving III

06. Pressed In Glass I

07. Pressed In Glass II

08. Wonders Of New Technology

09. Antitwilight I

10. Antitwilight II

11. Aboard The Apollo

12. Light

13. Bio

Over The Rainbow is available now