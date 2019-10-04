Melbourne Duo HTRK Strip Away Vocals for First Film Score
'Over The Rainbow' LP is available now.
HTRK have released their soundtrack album to Jeremy Peixoto’s Scientology documentary “Over The Rainbow,” out today via Boomkat Editions.
The release is Melbourne duo Jonnine Standish and Nigel Yang’s first-ever soundtrack commission, and their first instrumental-only album; across 13 tracks, they strip away their signature vocals to fit the mood of Peixoto’s feature. It’s available in a limited-edition run of 500 copies only.
Earlier this year, HTRK released Venus In Leo, their first album in five years, via Ghostly International.
Tracklisting
01. Flower And Fruit
02. Over The Rainbow
03. Department Store
04. Unselving I And II
05. Unselving III
06. Pressed In Glass I
07. Pressed In Glass II
08. Wonders Of New Technology
09. Antitwilight I
10. Antitwilight II
11. Aboard The Apollo
12. Light
13. Bio
Over The Rainbow is available now here, with the title track below.