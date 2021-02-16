Scotland’s Proc Fiskal Unveils New EP Ahead of Second Album
'Lothian Buses' EP is scheduled for March 26 release.
Scotland’s Proc Fiskal will release a new EP on Hyperdub.
Lothian Buses is the first EP that Proc Fiskal, real name Joe Powers, has released since Shleekit Doss in 2019. He released his debut album, Insula, on Hyperdub in 2018. We’re told to expect an an outing of “genre collisions” with Powers amalgamating his “twinkling, caffeinated grime sound” with the rhythms and sounds of other genres.
Alongside the announcement, Powers has shared “Thurs Jung Yout,” a kind of shoe-gaze drill with strings and gentle tones.
Hyderdub describes the release as a “strong prelude” to Powers’ new album, scheduled for 2021.
Powers is born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, far from the grime capital of London. He debuted on Hyperdub with The Highland Mob, exciting fans of footwork, drum & bass, and also grime.
Tracklisting
01. Thurs Jung Yout
02. Baguettes
03. Choco Frito (Calamari)
04. Scarab Aloph
05. HopeTak2
06. Mullit Madollock
Lothian Buses EP is scheduled for March 26 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Thurs Jung Yout” in full below and pre-order here.